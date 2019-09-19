Blockpass (PASS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,959.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $579,149.00 and approximately $6,959.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00209843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.01218415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

