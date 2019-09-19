Blackstone Group Inc Invests $33.06 Million in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,060,000. VICI Properties makes up approximately 0.2% of Blackstone Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,763,000 after buying an additional 15,708,664 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,272,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,116,000 after buying an additional 5,670,397 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14,659.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,996,000 after buying an additional 4,866,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,764,000 after buying an additional 3,971,145 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

VICI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 179.91 and a quick ratio of 179.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.28750 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.42%.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

