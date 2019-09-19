Blackstone Group Inc Buys 35,143 Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 58.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc’s holdings in Watford were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon D. Levy purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $31,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 59,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,930.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

