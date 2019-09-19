Blackstone Group Inc Acquires Shares of 250,000 Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter worth $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 303.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the second quarter worth $90,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 29,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

