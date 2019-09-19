Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Trading Down 33.3%

Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR) fell 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $494,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Blackheath Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

