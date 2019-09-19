Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report $136.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.51 million and the lowest is $131.31 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $139.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $526.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.06 million to $548.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $541.65 million, with estimates ranging from $501.06 million to $613.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.58. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

