Biome Grow (CNSX:BIO) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Biome Grow Inc (CNSX:BIO)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Biome Grow from $1.19 to $1.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39.

Biome Grow Inc focuses on cannabis growing business in Atlantic Canada region. It also operates Weed VR, a multi-platform virtual retail catalog system. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.