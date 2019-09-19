BidaskClub Upgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to “Buy”

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAMT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,387. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Camtek by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camtek by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

