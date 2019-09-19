BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Cap of $23.13 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00012714 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Bithumb and DigiFinex. BHPCoin has a market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.01225762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00096545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 51,108,448 coins and its circulating supply is 18,404,749 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

