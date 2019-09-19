Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Raised by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,346 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 8.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $645,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,896,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,646,000 after acquiring an additional 260,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,951,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,301,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,241,000 after purchasing an additional 780,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 982,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 915,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after acquiring an additional 649,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.10. 96,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.