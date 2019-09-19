Bernt G. Iversen II Sells 8,333 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.56, for a total transaction of $4,387,824.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $529.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,401. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.36 and a 52-week high of $555.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after buying an additional 526,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.25.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

