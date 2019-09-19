Berenberg Bank Raises Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Price Target to GBX 230

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON ECO opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Monday. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.81. The firm has a market cap of $242.62 million and a P/E ratio of -43.61.
About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.