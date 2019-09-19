Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report sales of $10,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $30,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 million, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $2.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, September 6th.

BLU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 538,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,928. Bellus Health has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

