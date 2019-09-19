Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 547,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 574,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

BLCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Fair bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at $83,201.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,640. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,394.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 125,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,190,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 194,226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 346,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.