Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Beigene were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Beigene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth $70,734,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Beigene by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGNE traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.02. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.28.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $55,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,341.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $612,951.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,611,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,566,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

