Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 1,807,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,365. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

