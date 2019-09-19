Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.10. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 10,094,200 shares changing hands.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

