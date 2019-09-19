Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Gap Up to $22.72

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $22.72. Baker Hughes A GE shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 22,346,152 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile (NYSE:BHGE)

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.