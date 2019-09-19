BaaSid Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $33,142.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00212755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.01207988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018298 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021067 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,192,525,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

