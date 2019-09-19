Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 498

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 484 ($6.32) to GBX 498 ($6.51) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 551 ($7.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 499.82 ($6.53).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 388 ($5.07) on Monday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 498.50 ($6.51). The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,411 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.