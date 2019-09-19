Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.81% of Avis Budget Group worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,834,000 after acquiring an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 399,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 829,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 251,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 236,302 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

CAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

