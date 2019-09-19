Autonio (NIO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $78.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Ethfinex and IDEX. Autonio has a total market cap of $266,108.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00213316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.01214583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00097211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020574 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

