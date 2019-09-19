Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 9%

Autins Group PLC (LON:AUTG) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.10 ($0.25), approximately 20,211 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The company has a market cap of $8.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

