Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.05

Shares of Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 300000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

