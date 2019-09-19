Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.77. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 523 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.