ATC Coin Price Up 7.2% This Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.95 million and $2,794.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00742293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010530 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,666,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.