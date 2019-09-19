Asian Fintech Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $72,837.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00209489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.01214964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00093697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017949 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020420 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

