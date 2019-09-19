Ark 24 Hour Volume Reaches $516,069.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $25.63 million and $516,069.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001293 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, COSS, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.