Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.07, for a total value of $378,094.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,364.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total value of $526,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,880 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $132,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 53.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 25.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,319,000 after purchasing an additional 392,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 147.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.13. 610,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.