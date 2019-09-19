ArcticCoin (ARC) Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArcticCoin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005920 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArcticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArcticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.