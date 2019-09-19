Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.95

Arcontech Group PLC (LON:ARC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $153.95 and traded as low as $190.00. Arcontech Group shares last traded at $190.05, with a volume of 26,145 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Arcontech Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.57.

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

