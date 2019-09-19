Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $153.95

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Arcontech Group PLC (LON:ARC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $153.95 and traded as low as $190.00. Arcontech Group shares last traded at $190.05, with a volume of 26,145 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Arcontech Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.57.

Arcontech Group Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.