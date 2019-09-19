Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Stock Position Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Archrock worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 92,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Archrock by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 33,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, insider D Bradley Childers purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,229.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Archrock stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

