Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

ARMK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.68. 229,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,925. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,264 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 0.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 32.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

