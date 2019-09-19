Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 75.6% in the first quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 64.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 312,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,140. The company has a current ratio of 44.69, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.62. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.