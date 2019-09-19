APIS Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $1,451.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIS has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

