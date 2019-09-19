Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 4.8%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.73, approximately 438,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,462,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

