Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL):

9/16/2019 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

9/4/2019 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2019 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Laidlaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 443,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 124,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

