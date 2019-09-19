Analysts Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Target Price at $53.33

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.98. 763,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,757. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 870.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.