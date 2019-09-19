Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $204.70

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.57. 1,081,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $195.56. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after buying an additional 274,515 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

