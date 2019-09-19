Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Target Price at C$63.69

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$46.75 to C$55.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

KL traded up C$1.38 on Friday, reaching C$62.47. The company had a trading volume of 997,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,934. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.64 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.49.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$376.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

