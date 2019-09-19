Analysts Set Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Target Price at $23.00

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,202.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $193,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 407,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,734. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

