Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Target Price at C$20.56

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of TSE:CRON traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

