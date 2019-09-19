Analysts Set America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) PT at $18.00

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 1,372,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 560,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,510,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,676,000 after buying an additional 393,494 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 905,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 226,647 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.