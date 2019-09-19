Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DSP Group (DSPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG):

9/19/2019 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2019 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2019 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2019 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – DSP Group was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

7/26/2019 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

7/23/2019 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2019 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Get DSP Group Inc alerts:

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $252,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,231.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DSP Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,143,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 192,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 2,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.