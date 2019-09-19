Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DSP Group (DSPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DSP Group (NASDAQ: DSPG):
- 9/19/2019 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/16/2019 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/4/2019 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/30/2019 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/31/2019 – DSP Group was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2019 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “
- 7/26/2019 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “
- 7/23/2019 – DSP Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/22/2019 – DSP Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “
NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,169. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.30.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DSP Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,143,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 192,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DSP Group by 2,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.