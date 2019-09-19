Analysts Expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Post ($0.14) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Qumu an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Qumu alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on QUMU shares. ValuEngine lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Qumu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.