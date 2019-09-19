Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.84. Aspen Technology also reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $126.10. The stock had a trading volume of 385,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,174. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,010,000 after buying an additional 386,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $44,241,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $22,156,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,697,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

