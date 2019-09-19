Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.76 Million

Brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post $416.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $422.97 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $408.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $622,168.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 359,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,745. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $63.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.