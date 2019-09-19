Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.41.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $94.28 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphenol by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,993,000 after acquiring an additional 337,756 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

