Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.87

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $16.84. Amerisur Resources shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 1,382,604 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

