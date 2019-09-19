American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.26

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.26 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,055,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after buying an additional 85,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 879.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

